About a fifth of adults in the US have moved due to Covid-19 or know someone who did, a new study shows

(CNN) When the coronavirus pandemic began its rapid spread from country to country and eventually state to state, what once felt like home was no longer a safe haven for millions of people.

Around one-in-five adults in the US have either moved or know someone who did because of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a new study published by the Pew Research Center on Monday.

While many of those who moved were students who lived on campus and were forced to leave when their campus shut down, 28% of US adults who relocated said they moved to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

Other reasons include financial, such as job loss, or to be with family. Some needed a bigger space to quarantine, especially those who were now working from home, while one person said they were traveling and were blocked from returning home, according to the study.

"We certainly found that young adults are the most likely to have moved because of the pandemic," D'Vera Cohn, the author of the study, told CNN. "The impact Covid-19 has had on young adults was the most striking thing to me. The fact that so many of them had to move, had someone move into their homes, or know someone else who moved just shows the phenomenon of people having to leave their homes because of the pandemic."

