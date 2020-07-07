Muslim woman files discrimination charge after she says a Target Starbucks barista wrote 'ISIS' on her cup

(CNN) A Muslim woman has filed a discrimination charge against Target after she said she received a drink from a Target Starbucks barista with "ISIS" written on the cup instead of her name at one of the retail corporation's Minnesota locations.

Aishah, who asked to be identified only by her first name out of fear for her safety, is being represented by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), which filed a charge to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who wears a hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women, told CNN she felt singled out for her religious beliefs after seeing "ISIS" -- the acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a terrorist group known for its radical beliefs and violence -- on her cup. It's unclear if ISIS was written in all caps on the cup.

"The moment I saw it, I was overwhelmed with a lot of emotions," Aishah said. "I felt belittled and so humiliated. This is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all over the world. I cannot believe that in this day and age, something like this can be considered acceptable. It isn't okay."

The incident occurred on July 1, at the St. Paul-Midway Target Starbucks, Aishah said. She said she also was wearing a face mask, because of the ongoing pandemic, but said she repeated her name to the barista. She didn't spell it out.

