Opening night Major League Soccer match is postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests

(CNN) MLS is not quite back.

Major League Soccer's MLS is Back Tournament match between Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC has been postponed, the league announced in a statement Tuesday.

Five Nashville SC players have tested positive for coronavirus since arriving in Orlando, Florida last week. Two players received positive results last weekend and the other three received positive results Monday night.

In addition, four other players have received test results that were inconclusive and require more testing.

The two clubs were scheduled to play Wednesday as the league kicks off the season-starting tournament at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.

