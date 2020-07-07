WNBA revolts over Atlanta Dream co-owner Sen. Kelly Loeffler's comments about Black Lives Matter

(CNN) The WNBA is no stranger to issues of social justice.

Tuesday, the organization distanced itself from Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, following her objection to the WNBA's plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.

The WNBA intentionally distanced itself from the senator Tuesday, saying, "Sen. Kelly Loeffler has not served as a Governor of the Atlanta Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team."

Former Atlanta Dream and University of Louisville player Angel McCoughtry spearheaded the campaign.

In her letter, Loeffler urged WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to cancel these plans, instead putting American flags on all uniforms and apparel. Loeffler, a staunch Trump supporter, is facing an intense reelection campaign against fellow Republican Doug Collins this November.

Former players and members of the WNBA Players Association immediately called for Loeffler's removal.

Layshia Clarendon, a former Atlanta Dream player and member of the league's newly created Social Justice Council, shared her disgust with Loeffler on Twitter, writing, "I can't believe I ever stepped foot in Kelly's house and shared a meal with her. It's actually really hurtful to see her true colors. I had no idea while I played for ATL she felt this way. Happy to own us as long as we stay quiet and perform."

Loeffler's office did not respond to CNN at the time of this article's publication. Tuesday afternoon, though, she tweeted : "@WNBA should stand for and unite around the American Flag -- not divisive political movements like BLM that unapologetically seek to defund the police."

The WNBA is planning for a 22-game regular season to start in late July.