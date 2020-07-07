A protester was struck by a car during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Indiana

(CNN) A vehicle hit at least one person at a Black Lives Matter protest in Bloomington, Indiana, as it was ending Monday evening.

In a short video posted on Twitter, a red vehicle can be seen speeding down a road with at least two people -- one holding onto the driver's side of the car and another person on the hood of the car.

Rodney Root, who captured video of the incident, said in an interview with CNN, "This was right after the Black Lives Matter protest had broken up. There was a man attempting to hold traffic with an electric scooter and the passenger of the car got out, slammed the scooter to the ground and got back in ... A lady ran up to confront the car and the car struck her and sped off at full speed. I was so shocked I started chasing and stopped the video."

During a live stream, CNN affiliate WRTV showed a woman being loaded into an ambulance. It is unknown the severity or extent of the woman's injuries.

The Bloomington mayor's office told CNN "the investigation is ongoing and we don't have enough information to make a statement yet."

