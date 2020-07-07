5 of the victims who died in an Idaho plane collision have been identified

(CNN) Authorities have identified five of the victims killed in a deadly plane collision that happened over an Idaho lake over the holiday weekend.

The de Havilland, which is a seaplane, was piloted by Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, Washington, according to a press release by the Sheriff's Office Monday. Sean Fredrickson, 48, of Lake Oswego, Oregon, was a passenger along with his children and step-children -- a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male and an 11-year-old male. Officials did not name the children.

Another male that was on the plane has not yet been identified by authorities.

Investigators have identified the two occupants in the Cessna but their names are being held pending notification of next of kin, according to the release.

