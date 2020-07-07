Two people are charged with a hate crime for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural

(CNN) A White man and a White woman who allegedly painted over a California community's Black Lives Matter mural this weekend are each facing a hate crime charge, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

David Nelson and Nicole Anderson are each charged with three misdemeanor counts, including violation of civil rights, vandalism, and possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti, the district attorney's office said in a statement . The incident happened soon after the mural was painted in front of the courthouse in Martinez, California, on July 4.

"We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement.

"The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country," she said. "We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country."

When reached by phone by CNN, Nelson, 53, said "I have no comment -- for you anyway." CNN's attempts to reach Anderson, 42, went unanswered Tuesday night.

Read More