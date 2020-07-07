FDA warns against using 5 more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration has added five hand sanitizers to its list of products that have tested positive for a toxic chemical.

These additional hand sanitizer products tested positive for methanol, which is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested.

The FDA's discovery comes just two weeks after the agency advised consumers not to use nine hand sanitizers manufactured by the Mexican company Eskbiochem SA, because samples had tested positive for methanol.

Exposure to significant amounts of methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Anyone exposed to these hand sanitizers should seek immediate treatment, the FDA warns.

