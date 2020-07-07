Courts find new ways to swear in citizens despite coronavirus

(CNN) The coronavirus crisis has made naturalization ceremonies look a little different, but they are no less meaningful for new US citizens.

In recent weeks, however, a growing number of courts have begun to swear in citizens again, but with a list of changes aimed at protecting participants from the virus.

While judges still offer their traditional warm words of welcome, each participant is required to wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart.

And although family members are not allowed to attend these events in person, relatives have found creative ways to cheer on their loved ones.

Read More