California prisons replace their top medical officer amid a coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) The top medical officer for California's corrections system has been replaced amid a growing coronavirus outbreak among the state's inmates.

"We are in unprecedented times as we deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," California Correctional Health Care Services Receiver J. Clark Kelso said in a statement.

"In order to meet current response needs while also working toward further delegations of medical care back to state control, it has become evident that a reorganization is necessary for long-term sustainability."

The move comes while more than 2,350 inmates are currently infected -- more than half of whom are inside a single facility, San Quentin State Prison.

According to the state's department of corrections, there are currently more than 1,300 active cases at San Quentin with nearly 70 percent of those cases popping up in the last two weeks. Six prisoners there have died from the virus, according to state data.