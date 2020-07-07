Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan pleads guilty to assaulting ex-fiancee

London (CNN) The former frontman of British rock band Kasabian has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-fiancee -- a day after it was announced he was quitting the band over "personal issues."

Tom Meighan, 39, admitted assaulting his former fiancee Vikki Ager at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the court confirmed to CNN.

The British group, formed in Leicester 1997 in the English city of Leicester, announced the singer's sudden departure on Monday in a statement posted to its social media channels.

"Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent," the statement read, explaining only that the lead vocalist "has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time."

Fans were also informed that Meighan plans to "concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track."

