(CNN) Refusing to wear a face mask during the Covid-19 pandemic should be as socially unacceptable as drunk-driving, or driving without using a seat belt, the president of the UK's Royal Society said Tuesday.

Venki Ramakrishnan called for everyone to wear a face covering in public -- particularly in enclosed public spaces -- pointing to new evidence suggesting that coverings may protect both the wearer and those around them.

Ramakrishnan said that people in the UK were "skeptical" about the benefits of using face coverings, and noted that the country was "way behind" other countries when it came to using face coverings, with inconsistent guidance and policies.

"The public have taken to handwashing and distancing but remain skeptical about face coverings," Ramakrishnan said in a statement.

"You only need to go on public transport, where they are supposed to be mandatory, to see how many people are ignoring this new rule based on the growing body of evidence that wearing a mask will help protect others -- and might even protect you."