Masks are effective only if you wear them properly. Here's the right (and wrong) way
Updated 7:02 AM ET, Tue July 7, 2020
(CNN)So, about masks -- they do next to nothing if you don't wear them properly.
Yep, even the cloth coverings touted as the best thing since social distancing have instructions. We've laid them out below, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
And remember: Masks are effective only if they cover your mouth, nose and chin. And however tempting it may be to remove your mask for a moment, doing that could expose your fingers and face to the very virus you're trying to avoid.
Keep that and more in mind when wearing your mask -- If we all do it right, we could save 33,000 lives.
How to properly wear a mask
Wash your hands and grab a clean cloth mask.
- Follow the steps to properly wash hands. (If you've forgotten the multi-step process, read our refresher here.
- Only wear clean, breathable face masks. Re-wearing the same mask could expose you to contaminants.