Newly appointed French minister faces rape allegation

(CNN) France's newly appointed interior minister Gerald Darmanin could face a fresh investigation into an alleged rape following a court ruling, sources close to the case told CNN on Tuesday.

The Paris court of appeals ruled that a judge may reopen the investigation into a 2018 allegation that Darmanin ​raped a woman in 2009, sources told CNN.

A lawyer for Darmanin, who was appointed interior minister on Monday, said the accusation is baseless.

On Tuesday morning, about a dozen activists were gathered outside the interior ministry chanting: "Darmanin rapist, state complicit." They were quickly removed by the police.

Darmanin was accused of rape and sexual harassment by Sophie Patterson ​in January 2018. She said he used his position as a member of the judicial committee in 2009 to force her into having sex with him. ​

Read More