Vineyard Vines is known for preppy polos and summer-ready shorts, and the brand’s sale now through Wednesday, July 8, is no exception: Sale styles for men, women and kids are up to 70% off. Just enter the code SPLASH at checkout to take full advantage of the deals.

Whether you’re after a few polos to top off the golf wardrobe, some summer dresses to round out the closet or kids’ clothing to get them to summer camp and beyond, Vineyard Vines’ sale has something for everyone. Granted, some of the items are final sale, so just be sure to double-check before you buy. And see below for a few of our top picks from the blowout.

Performance Harbor 1/2-Zip Windbreaker ($64, originally $185; vineyardvines.com)

Performance Harbor 1/2-Zip Windbreaker

This packable half-zip is perfect for when you’re out on the trail and a sunshower hits. Made from 90% polyester and a healthy heaping of spandex, it moves with you and keeps you protected whether you’re on the boat or out hiking.

Oxbridge Wool 1/2 Zip Sweater ($81.59, originally $198; vineyardvines.com)

Oxbridge Wool 1/2 Zip Sweater

A half-zip is one of the most versatile pieces you can own for the cold weather coming up — and this one is made from 100% Merino wool and looks great under blazers to boot.

Classic Fit Evernia On-The-Go Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt ($78,99, originally $115; vineyardvines.com)

Classic Fit Evernia On-The-Go Performance Tucker Button-Down Shirt

Clear eyes, full heart…gingham shirt. With this classic button-down, you can’t lose.

Skipjack Puffer Jacket ($81.59, originally $198; vineyardvines.com)

Skipjack Puffer Jacket

Colorblocking is always in style, and this windbreaker holds up if you’re out on the boat and catching some spray.

Seersucker Tie-Front Jumpsuit ($61.99, originally $158; vineyardvines.com)

Seersucker Tie-Front Jumpsuit

Throw this casual jumpsuit on and go, whether it’s to brunch, playdates, the grocery store or a casual evening out.

Eyelet Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress ($104.99, originally $268; vineyardvines.com)

Eyelet Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress

Made in Italy, this cotton dress features a strikingly beautiful red eyelet lace pattern that looks great paired with espadrilles or summer sandals.

Embroidered Lofty Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($120.59, originally $268; vineyardvines.com)

Embroidered Lofty Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Perfect for those beachy days that have a little chill, this embroidered sweater keeps the forecast in mind. Plus, it’s made from 100% cashmere for bonus softness.

Pop Embroidered Shift Dress ($57.59, originally $95.99; vineyardvines.com)

Pop Embroidered Shift Dress

This summer-y frock features a pretty run of floral embroidery, but retains all the polish you love from your favorite shift dress.

Boys’ Stretch Breaker Shorts ($35.99, originally $42; vineyardvines.com)

Boys' Stretch Breaker Shorts

Perfect for running around summer camp — or just the neighborhood — these pastel pink shorts move with little legs (and look great with summer polos, too).

Girls’ White Embroidered Tiered Dress ($32.39, originally $75; vineyardvines.com)

Girls' White Embroidered Tiered Dress

This cotton dress goes with practically any summer look, whether you pair it with sandals, sneakers or ballet flats for a special occasion.

Boys’ Super Soft Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee ($18,58, originally $36.50; vineyardvines.com)

Boys' Super Soft Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee

Practical, versatile and ready for whatever weather the season throws at it, this pocket tee is a great layering or standalone piece for little explorers.

Girls’ Flashy Flamingo Long-Sleeve Boatneck Tee ($26.39, originally $52; vineyardvines.com)

Girls' Flashy Flamingo Long-Sleeve Boatneck Tee

Jazz up the summer wardrobe with a flamingo-print tee that checks all the classic boxes (hello, Breton stripes) with a little fun, too.

For more great Vineyard Vines deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.