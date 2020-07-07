With summer on the horizon, you and your phone may be in for some new adventures. If you’re looking to keep it protected, or at least looking fresh for less, Otterbox and Lifeproof are running sitewide sales now through July 8. OtterBox’s cases, accessories and outdoor products are currently 15% off, while LifeProof features a similar lineup for a flat $15 off.

Otterbox cases

When you think of either of these brands, phone cases no doubt come to mind. OtterBox sports a wide variety of cases for iPhones, Samsung phones, Google Pixels and many more. One of the latest designs you can pick up is the Symmetry Series Case for the iPhone SE/iPhone 8/iPhone 7. It’s a thin, sleek case that focuses more on looks, but still sports a raised bumper to protect your screen.

Symmetry Series Case for the iPhone SE/iPhone 8/iPhone 7 ($33.96, originally $39.95; otterbox.com)

Then there are more universal, protective designs, like the Defender Series Pro Case. These cases have it all – drop and scrape protection, a raised edge to protect the screen and covered ports to protect jacks and charging ports. They also employ anti-microbial technology to protect against many common bacteria.

Defender Series Pro Case (starting at $41.96, originally starting at $59.95; otterbox.com)

OtterBox has plenty of awesome case collections that feature favorites like Star Wars, Marvel and other Disney themes too. Sport some heroes from The Avengers like Iron Man and Captain America, or show off classics like Mickey and Minnie.

You can also find OtterBox cases for the iPad, iPod, AirPods and the Apple Watch. For example, there’s the stylish Symmetry Series Folio Case. The case closes magnetically to protect your iPad. Plus, it comes with a slot for an Apple Pencil.

Symmetry Series Folio Case (starting at $48.96, originally starting at $69.95; otterbox.com)

For your AirPods and AirPods Pro, Otterbox’s Inspra line expertly combines color and utility. We loved these cases in our hands-on test — they provide excellent drop and scratch protection, and thanks to the rubbery outer coating, they won’t easily slip out of your hand.

Inspra Series Case ($25.46, originally $29.95; otterbox.com)

Lifeproof cases

Don’t count out Lifeproof yet. The site is home to plenty of cases for Apple and Samsung devices, as well as some for the Google Pixel. Apple lovers can choose from a number of cases, such as the protective Slam case. This case is seriously tough, able to protect your phone from drops of up to 2 meters. However, there’s still commitment to style thanks to its slim profile and transparent build.

Slam Case (starting at $24.99, originally starting at $39.99; lifeproof.com)

On the Samsung side, there’s a similar selection. A series that got us excited (and in the summer spirit) is the Wake series. Like the Slam, the case protects your device from falls of up to 2 meters. But better yet, the case is constructed from 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. In addition to this sustainable construction, Lifeproof will donate a dollar to one of several water-conscious non-profits for every purchase.

Wake Case (starting at $24.99, originally starting at $39.99; lifeproof.com)

Accessories

Both Otterbox and Lifeproof purvey a plethora of accessories, too. You can pick up a holster for your iPhone SE/iPhone 8/iPhone 7 over at LifeProof. On top of being a major bargain, the holster is durable and safe for your device thanks to its scratch-free lining.

Encased Belt Clip Holster for Fre Case for iPhone SE/iPhone 8/iPhone 7 ($4.95, originally $19.95; lifeproof.com)

If you’re looking for a screen protector, you can roll with, say, Lifeproof’s Alpha Glass for both the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. The shatter-preventing, fingerprint-resistant tempered glass surface should help you rest easy on those hiking trips. You could also go with Otterbox’s Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protectors for both iPhone and iPad. This heavy-duty screen protector doesn’t just resist scratches, but microbes too.

Alpha Glass Screen Protector (starting at $24.95, originally starting at $39.95; lifeproof.com)

Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector (starting at $42.46, originally starting at $49.95; otterbox.com)

To keep the power flowing, Otterbox and Lifeproof have plenty of options. Otterbox’s fast charging cables come in a variety of sizes. Specifically, you can pick up USB Type-C to USB Type-C cables as long as 3 meters. Over at Lifeproof, the LifeActiv Power Pack 10 sports considerable capacity and utility — plus, it’s on sale for even less on Amazon. The 10,000-mAh battery can keep your device juiced up and illuminate your path thanks to a built-in LED flashlight.

Otterbox charging cables (starting at $21.21, originally starting at $24.95; otterbox.com)

LifeActiv Power Pack 10 ($49.95, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Outdoor gear

If Otterbox and Lifeproof can protect your mobile devices, why not let them protect your stuff too? Both brands sell all sorts of outdoor gear, like Lifeproof’s Squamish 20L Backpack. It’s got loads of pockets, including two slots for water bottles. It’s also weather-resistant, with pockets to carry and protect your precious tech.

Squamish 20L Backpack ($124.99, originally $139.99; lifeproof.com)

Otterbox carries some cool items too, not the least of which is the Venture 25 Cooler. This cooler is majorly durable, from its tough latches to its integrated handles. It’ll keep your food and drink cool, and look good doing it thanks to styles ranging from Snowy Meadow to Hudson to Old Glory (featuring an American flag streaked across the top).

Venture 25 Cooler ($195.49, originally $229.99; otterbox.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.