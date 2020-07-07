If you’ve worn out your coffeemaker from swapping your daily latte for a cup (or four) of home-brewed drip coffee, it might be time for an upgrade. Luckily, one of the top-rated models is on sale right now at Amazon: Braun’s BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker, which is now $71.80 instead of $79.95.

Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker ($71.80, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker

The sleek stainless steel and white coffee maker can make up to four cups of coffee at once, and it optimizes brewing temperature and time for the best flavor and aroma to start your day (or help you keep from dozing off at your remote desk during it).

We put this coffee maker to the test in June by brewing pots ranging from lighter to darker roasts. While we loved the compact design — it fits well under cabinets, which isn’t always the case with bulkier machines — the best part was the strong flavor we got from each cup. Also appreciated? How quiet the machine was. In fact, the Braun BrewSense was our overall top drip coffee maker pick.

Plus, there are plenty of perks (if you pardon the pun) for those working from home: the auto programmed 24-hour timer so your coffee is ready when you need it, plus a BrewPause system that lets you pour a cup anytime coffee’s brewing without dripping). Best of all, the machine is built to seal in the flavor of the coffee thanks to its handy design that minimizes air exposure, leaving you with a fresher, stronger cup.

Granted, there’s not a ton of bells and whistles, nor is it the fastest coffee maker out there, but for those who just need a jolt of caffeine without a ton of fuss, it’s one of the best-value machines out there.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.