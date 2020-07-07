Don’t know much about the keto diet? Well, for starters, it’s extremely popular. A favorite of celebs like LeBron James, the Kardashians and Halle Berry, search #keto on Instagram and you’ll find a whopping 18 million posts. And unlike a lot of diets, it’s relatively simple. The emphasis is on trying to eliminate carbohydrates and replace sugary foods with protein, non-starchy vegetables and healthy fats. No wonder it’s arguably the most popular diet of 2020.

It comes with plenty of benefits, too. Los Angeles-based clinical nutritionist and expert in keto diets, Juli Keene, has worked with celebrities and professional athletes, and has found keto to be a tool, rather than a diet, for enhancing top-level performances for athletes. “We are using keto, in this case, to help their bodies become more fat-adapted and metabolically flexible so that they are able to last on the field or court much longer than their competitors,” she says.

And while she isn’t a huge fan of snacking while on a keto plan, for those who can’t resist a between-meal nosh, she recommends hard-boiled eggs or baked egg muffins with chopped veggies. “I also use a scooped-out avocado with chicken salad or egg salad in the middle,” she adds.

As far as packaged keto snacks go, like the cult-favorite Magic Spoon cereal, Keene likes pairing celery and zucchini slices with guacamole, and points to BHU bars and Trader Joe’s Keto Fudge Bites. “I also like portion-controlled packages of nuts, but they do have some carbs, so be careful with them,” she says.

From cookies to cauliflower wraps to caramel sauce, here are 15 more low-carb (not all entirely carb-free, but close), keto-friendly snacks to ease cravings when you’re on the move.

HighKey Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies ($13.97 for three pack; amazon.com)

At 140 calories per serving (about eight mini cookies), this high-rated treat is low in net carbs and sugar, and both gluten- and grain-free. Noted for their texture, crunch and flavor, they draw comparisons to Chips Ahoy! by reviewers and also come in snickerdoodle, chocolate brownie and buttery coconut flavors.

Kalahari Biltong Air-Dried Sliced Beef ($20.69 for three bags; amazon.com)

Snack this air-dried, keto-friendly sliced beef that contains zero carbs or sugar, is gluten- and soy-free and packs a whopping 32 grams of protein in each bag. With six simple ingredients (beef, vinegar, salt, pepper, chili powder and coriander), they’re great on their own but also taste great tossed into an omelet or salad. Choose from spicy peri peri, garlic, original and lime chili flavors, all with zero carbs or sugar.

SuperFat Snickerdoodle Keto Cookie Bites ($13.96 for three packs; amazon.com)

The reviews are in: These little cookies are not only keto- and paleo-friendly, but they’re also vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free and contain no refined or processed carbohydrates. Also available in peanut butter chocolate chip and chocolate chip, they’re perfect for curbing a sweet tooth with four cookies clocking in at 150 calories.

Outer Aisle Gourmet Cauliflower Sandwich Thins ($33 for 24 thins; amazon.com)

Sometimes you just need a bread-like nosh, which is tricky, of course, when you’re eating keto. These fab little rounds not only taste great, but are made with just cauliflower, eggs, Parmesan cheese and nutritional yeast, are gluten-free and only cost you 50 calories a pop.

Dip them in olive oil, toast them up and sprinkle them with cheese, top ‘em with avocado or egg. We love the Italian flavor (a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon), but the original and jalapeno are tasty, too. And for pizza fanatics, do yourself a favor and try the pizza crusts and wraps.

Lenny & Larry’s Chocolate Chip Keto Cookie ($20.99 for pack of 12; amazon.com)

Packed with 8 grams of plant-based protein and 5 grams of fiber, this grain- and gluten-free vegan cookie earns praise for its tastiness, texture and “just right” amount of sweetness. Also available in peanut butter and coconut.

Quest Nutrition Tortilla Style Protein Chips (starting at $23.44; amazon.com)

Rich in protein and fiber, these tortilla chips are available in flavors like chili lime, ranch and loaded taco. Reviewers say they taste exactly like Doritos, but better.

Kevin’s Natural Foods Chicken Sous Vide Korean Barbeque ($9.99; amazon.com)

For a more substantial snack, we’re all about these chicken breast strips that come in a sweet and spicy Bulgogi sauce. Simply saute the chicken for a couple minutes on each side, add the paleo/keto-certified sauce to the pan, simmer for a minute and dig in. Make it a mini meal by serving on a keto-friendly bun.

ChocZero Syrup Variety Pack ($19.99 for set of three; amazon.com)

Think you can’t have ice cream on a keto diet? Think again! Try this keto-friendly mason jar recipe and top it with ChocZero’s maple, chocolate or caramel syrup for an indulgent, yet diet-friendly treat. Sugar- and preservative-free and at less than 40 calories per tablespoon? Go ahead and pour it on thick.

Hilo Life Snack Mix Variety Pack ($14.98 for pack of six; amazon.com)

When you’re short on time or don’t have the patience for food prep, but still like to pack snacks when you’re on the go, reach for these single-serving pouches. You get three each of “Really Ranchy” (gouda cheese crisps and pecans) and “Super Cheesy” (cheddar cheese crisps and almonds), with one pouch containing 4 grams or less net carbs and no added sugars or sweeteners.

Sabra Singles Spicy Guacamole Cups ($6.09 for four cups; amazon.com)

Practice portion control with these single serving packs made with real Hass avocados, cilantro and lime juice. Vegan and gluten-free, they’re perfect to take on the go and pair great with zucchini or celery sticks.

Perfect Keto Bars Almond Butter Brownie Snack ($39.99 for 12 bars; amazon.com)

Tend to get hungry after a workout, on a road trip or just, well, any time at all? These 230-calorie, keto-approved protein-packed bars (10 grams each) feature 19 grams of healthy fats and stevia — not only satisfying your sweet tooth but filling you up, as well. (Hint: In a pinch, they make for a great on-the-go breakfast, too.)

SlimFast Keto Peanut Butter Cup Fat Bomb ($9.97; amazon.com)

Can’t end the day without a little dessert? We feel you. In each box, you get 14 tasty, individually wrapped peanut butter cups — aka fat bombs in the keto world — made with whey protein and collagen, with no gluten or added sugar. Oh, and at just 90 calories a pop, you might just go ahead and eat two next time that sugar craving hits.

Whisps Cheese Crisps Variety Pack ($19.98; amazon.com)

Made simply with 100% artisanal cheese, these gluten-free, keto-friendly crisps are full of protein and calcium. Available in Parmesan, cheddar, Asiago and pepper jack, tomato basil and bacon barbecue, this Amazon No. 1 bestselling variety pack lets you sample all the flavors with one purchase. Eat them as a replacement for potato chips or fries, toss them in a soup or salad or — our fave — nosh on them with a glass of keto-approved wine.

Low Karb Keto Blueberry Nut Granola ($12.99; amazon.com)

Grain-free, gluten-free, no added sugar and 16 grams of healthy fats per serving? Next time a snack attack hits, grab a handful of this yummy nut granola. Eat it plain or topped with almond milk or a little Greek yogurt to curb those cravings.

Keto Farms Crunchy Cheese Variety Pack ($14.99 for pack of six; amazon.com)

Have an issue with portion control? Same here. That’s why we’re keen on these single-serve packs filled with seasoned nuts and crunchy cheese, weighing in at 170 calories each. Keep a pack (flavors include sweet strawberry, nacho cheddar and cheese jalapeno) stashed in your purse, glove compartment or desk drawer to keep from cheating on your keto meal plan.

Epic Wagyu Beef Steak Strips ($19.99 for a 10-pack; amazon.com)

On the hunt for a high-protein snack that will keep you on track with your keto meals? These 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef strips come with 6 grams of protein per serving and contain an ingredient list of beef, honey, sea salt, black pepper and garlic powder. Great to throw in your backpack while hiking or camping, reviewers give them high ratings for their flavor and convenience factor.

