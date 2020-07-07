(CNN) When a traffic officer pulled over a pickup truck on an Australian highway, he didn't expect to find one of the world's deadliest snakes inside.

The driver, a 27-year-old man identified only as "Jimmy" in a police news release published Tuesday, was heading down the Dawson Highway in the state of Queensland at 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) when he noticed a reptile in the vehicle.

It was an eastern brown snake -- highly venomous, and responsible for the majority of snakebite deaths in Australia.

"The more I moved my legs ... it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the (driver's seat) chair, between my legs," Jimmy said in the news release.

He then used a seat belt and a nearby knife to fight it off -- while trying to stop the car.

