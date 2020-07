Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for Covid-19, Bolsonaro himself announced, speaking on Brazilian TV channels Tuesday.

"Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me," Bolsonaro said, referring to the Covid-19 test he took Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday Bolsonaro's press office told CNN affiliate CNN Brasil that the President was being treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as he awaited the result of his fourth Covid-19 test in four months.

Bolsonaro reassured supporters on Monday outside the presidential palace in Brasília that he had taken a test and his lungs were "clean" -- following media reports that he had a fever.

"I've done a lung screening, my lung is clean, OK? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but everything is okay."

