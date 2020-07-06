Photos: Ancient finds This illustration shows Kongonaphon kely, a newly described reptile that was an early ancestor of dinosaurs and pterosaurs. The fossil was found in Madagascar. It lived about 237 million years ago. Hide Caption 1 of 153

Photos: Ancient finds The Okavango Delta in Botswana showcases a patchy landscape where the ability to plan results in a huge survival payoff. Hide Caption 2 of 153

Photos: Ancient finds This is a clutch of fossilized Protoceratops eggs and embryos, discovered in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia. They provide evidence that dinosaurs laid soft-shell eggs. Hide Caption 3 of 153

Photos: Ancient finds These tools, made from the bones and teeth of monkeys and smaller mammals, were recovered from Fa-Hien Lena cave in Sri Lanka. The sharp tips served as arrow points. Hide Caption 4 of 153

Photos: Ancient finds This labeled map shows the complete ancient Roman city of Falerii Novi as it currently exists underground. Hide Caption 5 of 153

Photos: Ancient finds Fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls found in the 1950s are seen here. Hide Caption 6 of 153

Photos: Ancient finds This is one of the 408 human footprints preserved at the Engare Sero site in Tanzania. The fossilized footprints reveal a group of 17 people that traveled together, likely including 14 women, two men and one juvenile male. Hide Caption 7 of 153

Photos: Ancient finds Blade-like stone tools and beads found in Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave provide the earliest evidence for modern humans in Europe 47,000 years ago. Hide Caption 8 of 153

Photos: Ancient finds This artist's illustration shows what an early, small ichthyosaur that lived 248 million years ago may have looked like. It resembled a cross between a tadpole and a seal, grew to be one foot long and had pebble-like teeth that it likely used to eat invertebrates like snails and bivalves. Hide Caption 9 of 153