(CNN)John Adams, the second US President, would mostly approve of how Americans celebrate the Fourth of July.
On the eve of the first-ever Independence Day in 1776, Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, that future generations should commemorate their "day of deliverance" from Britain with acts of devotion to God. "Old Sink or Swim" also envisioned "shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other."
President Donald Trump got the second part right, 244 years later, with fireworks at Mount Rushmore and in Washington -- though Adams might not have endorsed such festivity in the middle of a pandemic that has killed nearly 130,000 Americans.
July Fourth has fallen on some dark moments in American history, and presidents have often used its symbolism to reaffirm the country's founding values. Soon after the start of the Civil War, on July 4, 1861, Abraham Lincoln defended calling up a militia and assuming controversial powers in order to keep the country united, telling Congress he could only "perform his duty or surrender the existence of the government."
Amid the carnage of World War I, Woodrow Wilson visited the tomb of America's first president, George Washington, on July 4, 1918, and said the war was not just to secure "American liberties" but also global freedom. And before America's entrance into World War II -- on July 4, 1941, six months before the Pearl Harbor attack -- Franklin Roosevelt warned of a gathering storm: "I tell the American people solemnly that the United States will never survive as a happy and fertile oasis of liberty surrounded by a cruel desert of dictatorship," he said on the radio.
Convulsed by sickness and wracked by a reckoning over race, America badly needed a pep talk on its birthday this weekend. On Saturday, a president dedicated to national interests might have coined soaring rhetoric to address the racial sins that still stifle America's promise that all men are created equal. He might have leveled with the country about the depth of the crisis. Or exhorted compatriots to eschew politics and cultural warfare in order to triumph over the coronavirus.
'Retaliatory posturing'
Remember Trump's hand-drawn hurricane map? During Hurricane Dorian's approach to the United States last year, the President showed members of the media an image of the storm's potential path, which included a distinctly amateurish marker outline in an area of Alabama. The National Weather Service's Birmingham, Alabama, office contradicted his map, tweeting that "Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian." Then the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration got involved, releasing a statement chiding the Alabama office and incorrectly supporting the President's weird map.
The twists continue: Now, after a scientific misconduct investigation found NOAA was acting under political pressure, an inspector general investigating the sources of that pressure says officials are "actively preventing" her from releasing her report. "I am concerned that the substance of our report and findings has resulted in this retaliatory posturing," she wrote.
Happy birthday, America
In the US, the Fourth of July is the summer celebration par excellence, almost always observed outdoors, with parades, barbecues, and, inevitably, fireworks. (It's also one of the most dangerous days of the year, as our ritual simulations of bombs bursting in air claim thousands of injuries.) But how American leaders choose to observe the holiday traditionally reflects the national mood. Here's a look through history.
On July 4, 1918, Woodrow Wilson delivered a solemn address to a large gathering of citizens at the tomb of George Washington on his Mount Vernon estate, invoking the Revolutionary War.
Calvin Coolidge went kitsch, donning a cowboy getup for a party celebrating the Fourth of July (and his 55th birthday) in Custer State Park, South Dakota, on July 4, 1927.
Gerald Ford rang ceremonial bells from the deck of the USS Forrestal in New York Harbor on July 4, 1976 -- America's 200th birthday.
Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan played the everyday family, watching fireworks at a classic Independence Day picnic on the White House lawn on July 4, 1981.
George W. Bush went for the urban tradition -- a block party -- at Philadelphia's Greater Exodus Baptist Church on July 4, 2001.
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and daughter Malia Obama took to the White House roof to watch fireworks on July 4, 2014.
'A president who started his term by writing hateful travel bans is responsible for getting the American people banned from traveling'
"How many times must Americans pay the cost for Donald Trump's failures?" presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden asked in a statement highlighting the European Union's recent agreement on travel guidelines barring American travelers over Covid-19 concerns. "These new travel restrictions will have real consequences for Americans' ties to the world — personally, economically, culturally, and strategically. Families that have been separated for months will be kept apart even longer. Commercial opportunities for hard-hit American business will be stunted. And the rift that Trump has created with our closest allies will only widen," he said, adding, "Now a president who started his term by writing hateful travel bans is responsible for getting the American people banned from traveling."