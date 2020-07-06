This was originally published as the July 3 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) John Adams, the second US President, would mostly approve of how Americans celebrate the Fourth of July.

On the eve of the first-ever Independence Day in 1776, Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, that future generations should commemorate their "day of deliverance" from Britain with acts of devotion to God. " Old Sink or Swim " also envisioned "shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other."

President Donald Trump got the second part right, 244 years later, with fireworks at Mount Rushmore and in Washington -- though Adams might not have endorsed such festivity in the middle of a pandemic that has killed nearly 130,000 Americans.

July Fourth has fallen on some dark moments in American history, and presidents have often used its symbolism to reaffirm the country's founding values. Soon after the start of the Civil War, on July 4, 1861, Abraham Lincoln defended calling up a militia and assuming controversial powers in order to keep the country united, telling Congress he could only "perform his duty or surrender the existence of the government."

Amid the carnage of World War I, Woodrow Wilson visited the tomb of America's first president, George Washington , on July 4, 1918, and said the war was not just to secure "American liberties" but also global freedom. And before America's entrance into World War II -- on July 4, 1941, six months before the Pearl Harbor attack -- Franklin Roosevelt warned of a gathering storm: "I tell the American people solemnly that the United States will never survive as a happy and fertile oasis of liberty surrounded by a cruel desert of dictatorship," he said on the radio.