WNBA players will wear uniforms that honor the women and girls lost to police brutality and racial violence

(CNN) This season's WNBA players hope that before you chant their names, you'll remember the victims of police and racial violence too.

WNBA stars Layshia Clarendon, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson will be wearing special uniforms designed to honor women who the league says "have been the forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence" when the league's 2020 season tips off later this month.

Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, and Vanessa Guillen are among the names mentioned in the WNBA's press release , which was announced on Monday.

The league's players will wear warm-up shirts with the words "Black Lives Matter" displayed on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back. Game courts at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will also feature a Black Lives Matter logo.

The WNBA and the players union announced that the new uniforms and spotlight on the women who have died are part of a bigger initiative to dedicate the upcoming season and beyond to the advancement of social justice.

