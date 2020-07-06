A test excavation for a potential mass grave from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will begin next week

(CNN) A test excavation for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre investigation for mass graves will resume next week.

The test excavation , which was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is part of a study to determine the presence or absence of human remains in the area, and, if found, what state they are in.

The initial geophysical investigation at the site identified a large anomaly consistent with a mass grave.

The excavation was announced in a release from the Tulsa Mayor's office on Monday.

"As a city, we are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through a collective and transparent process - filling gaps in our city's history and providing healing and justice to our community. In the past 99 years, no other agency or government entity has moved this far into an investigation that will seek truth into what happened in Tulsa in 1921," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release.