Time capsule believed to contain Gen. Robert E. Lee's button and a hair from his horse found under a Confederate monument

(CNN) Officials working to remove a Confederate monument from downtown Raleigh discovered an unopened time capsule in its base.

The metal box was several damaged by the elements after 126 years in the monument.

Rarely, however, do these capsules contain relics from Lee himself.

Workers found the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate monument that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years, Raleigh's News & Observer reported Thursday.

The metal box found last week in Raleigh was "severely damaged by the elements" and had rusted through in several places, the DNCR said in a news release. Work to preserve the items and the box itself was underway.

Other items that were said to be buried in the box but likely lost to time include Confederate money, maps, and a Bible found at Appomattox Court House the day after Lee surrendered his approximately 28,000 troops to Union General Ulysses S. Grant, ending the war.

The statue of a Confederate soldier and plinth sit on a flatbed truck at the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The monument was one of many ordered removed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in June in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd that saw similar ones toppled.

In a statement released by his office and published to Twitter, Cooper said, "Monuments to white supremacy don't belong in places of allegiance, and it's past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way."