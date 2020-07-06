Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signs most lucrative sports deal in history, agent says

(CNN) The NFL's Kansas City Chiefs have signed their quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract extension that his agent says is the most lucrative contract in sports history.

In a post on Instagram, Mahomes' agent Chris Cabott touted the historic nature of the massive contract. "First half billion dollar player in sports history. Largest contract in sports history. First time NFL player has been the highest paid player in sports history," Cabott wrote alongside a picture of Mahomes signing the contract.

"He's an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I'm delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come," Hunt added.

We have signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a 10 year extension. Mahomes secured with Chiefs for the next 12 seasons. pic.twitter.com/ZsADdVkvxZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 6, 2020

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid expressed his excitement at the prospect of coaching Mahomes for the foreseeable future, saying in a statement, "I've had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players. The best part is he's still early in his career."

Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected by the team as the tenth round draft pick. The Texas native played at Texas Tech before being drafted.

CNN has reached out to Mahomes' agent for more details on the blockbuster deal.