Friends and fans from around the world remember Nick Cordero following his death

By Hollie Silverman, CNN

Updated 1:47 AM ET, Mon July 6, 2020

Actor Nick Cordero died after battling coronavirus for 95 days.
(CNN)Condolences for Broadway actor Nick Cordero poured in from around the world after his wife announced his death Sunday night.

Cordero, 41, had battled the coronavirus for 95 days before he passed.
Amanda Kloots shared her husband's progress on social media following his diagnosis, posting every improvement the actor showed and each complication he suffered, including an amputation and the possible need for a lung transplant.
But on Sunday she shared her ultimate loss. "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots said in an Instagram post.
    God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You're a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we've received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, "they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life," I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

    Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that the loss was "devastating."
    That sentiment was shared by actress Jenna Ushkowitz, who starred in the television show "Glee" and Broadway play "Waitress," which Cordero also performed in.
    Ushkowitz tweeted "devastated," before sharing another tweet begging for people to wear masks to protect themselves and others.
    "We are mourning a friend and a light in this world who shouldn't be lost to this virus and didn't deserve this. What can you do? WEAR A MASK," Ushkowitz said in the tweet.
    Actor Zach Braff also posted multiple times on Twitter about how great of a loss Cordero's death is.
    In another tweet Braff said, "Nick Cordero fought as hard as he could for 90 days. Wear a mask. F*** Covid."
    Nick Cordero leaves behind wife Amanda Kloots, and baby son Elvis.
    Academy Award winner Viola Davis shared her condolences on social media as well.
      "My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels...."
      Phillipa Soo, who starred as Alexander Hamilton's wife Eliza Schuyler in the Broadway hit Hamilton, shared the Go Fund Me for Cordero's family and said the loss was "so devastating."