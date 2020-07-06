Friends and fans from around the world remember Nick Cordero following his death

(CNN) Condolences for Broadway actor Nick Cordero poured in from around the world after his wife announced his death Sunday night.

Cordero, 41, had battled the coronavirus for 95 days before he passed.

But on Sunday she shared her ultimate loss. "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots said in an Instagram post.

Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that the loss was "devastating."

Read More