An Ohio city is accepting unwanted, controversial statues from across the country

(CNN) As cities across the US remove statues and memorials dedicated to figures in American history that some view as divisive, one Ohio city has offered to house eight of them.

In a declaration of independence of sorts, Newton Falls City Manager David Lynch on July 4th proclaimed the city a "Statuary Sanctuary City," giving amnesty to unwanted statues from across the country.

In a letter, Lynch decreed that the city, 56 miles east of Cleveland, take in statues of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, Patrick Henry, Francis Scott Key, Theodore Roosevelt and Christopher Columbus and place them "in a place of honor and respect to inspire greatness and achievement by all who observe them."

David Lynch's proclamation declaring Newton Falls a "Statuary Sanctuary City."

"Several days ago, I began thinking it would make sense to preserve the memory of the achievements of these icons through putting them in a place of respect in our community instead of having the statues gathering dust somewhere or maybe even being destroyed," he said.

