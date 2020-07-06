A woman accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at a police car suggests a protester gave her the device

(CNN) A White woman accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police car in late May during a George Floyd protest in Brooklyn claims she was given the device by a Black protester, New York prosecutors say.

But investigators said the woman got the bottle for the Molotov cocktail from a friend in upstate New York, according to court filings from the US District Court, Eastern District of New York.

The woman, Samantha Shader, was indicted June 11 on seven counts: use of explosives, arson, using an explosive to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder and possessing and making a destructive device.

Prosecutors say video provided by a witness shows Shader approaching an NYPD car filled with four officers in Brooklyn on May 30 and throwing a Molotov cocktail at the car, shattering two windows and causing internal damage to the vehicle. The officers in the vehicle arrested Shader, according to the complaint.

Shader allegedly told authorities after her arrest that she was approached on the street and given a bottle by a Black man who was in a group with another Black man and a Black woman.

