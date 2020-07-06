Minnesota will announce changes to its driver's manual after Philando Castile's mother pushed for updates

(CNN) The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) plans to announce on Monday updates to the state driver's manual, which will include guidance for drivers legally carrying firearms.

The conference lands on the four-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Philando Castile . In 2016, the 32-year-old was pulled over for a busted tail light in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. As Castile tried to tell an officer he had a gun on his person -- a gun he had a permit to carry -- he was shot seven times while his girlfriend and 4-year-old daughter were in the car.

The updates come after pressure from Castile's mother, Valerie Castile, who has continuously advocated for changes to the driver's manual "to help provide consistency in traffic stops, especially when there is a firearm in the vehicle," according to a news release from DPS.

Valerie Castile will join Minnesota DPS officials to announce the updates.

While the driver's manual currently includes guidance for motorists stopped by law enforcement, the changes will cover new language explaining what drivers carrying firearms should and shouldn't do during a traffic stop.

