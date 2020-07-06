19 people were injured after a tree fell on a garage during a child's birthday party

(CNN) Nineteen people gathered for a child's birthday were injured during a violent storm after a tree fell on a garage in Pasadena, Maryland.

"It literally sounded like a train coming down the tracks, and I looked out the front door and I could see a funnel," Dawn Redloff, who lives nearby, told CNN affiliate WMAR.

The group had been sheltering after a violent storm passed through the area Sunday evening. Redloff said the storm knocked down trees and power lines, according to the affiliate.

Structural Collapse | #Pasadena | 8300 blk Dunn Road | large tree fell on a detached garage occupied by 20+ people | 6 trapped on arrival | all extricated within 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/jZQgqtcl4O — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 5, 2020

Pasadena is about 15 miles from Baltimore.

When fire officials arrived at the scene, six people were still trapped.

