A statue of Frederick Douglass was toppled over the Fourth of July weekend, the anniversary of his famous speech

(CNN) There's only a stump where a statue of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass once stood.

The monument to Douglass, one of several in Rochester, New York, was found ripped from its base and disposed in a gorge over the weekend. Countless statues have fallen in recent weeks, but unlike Douglass's, they were all of men on the opposite side of history

The incident occurred either late July 4 or early July 5, according to Rochester's Communications Director Justin Roj.

Apart from its removal, the statue also sustained damage to Douglass's hands, Roj said.

Police haven't identified who took down the statue, and Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary declined to speculate on a motive.