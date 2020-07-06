A Florida man visiting beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper says governor should require masks statewide

(CNN) A Florida lawyer who visits the state's reopened beaches dressed as death itself is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to require the public to wear masks.

Daniel Uhlfelder, who sued the state's Republican governor earlier this year saying he prematurely opened beaches , has spent the last several weeks warning beachgoers of the coronavirus's rising danger while dressed as the Grim Reaper -- complete with a dark cloak and a giant scythe.

"Unfortunately, when I started this work in March, I had a bad belief that this was going to get really bad. Unfortunately, my predictions have exceeded what I thought," Uhlfelder -- this time dressed in a light blue shirt and pink tie -- told CNN on Monday.

Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder has sued Governor DeSantis for prematurely opening beaches. He says "there's been a lack of leadership" in the state, and visits beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to warn beachgoers to stay home.https://t.co/4CRVAUkyLH pic.twitter.com/r4xVl5f77u — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) July 6, 2020

Criticizing DeSantis for leaving decisions like masks and beach access up to local officials, Uhlfelder said, "he needs to issue a mask order because masks work."

"Local officials have instituted mask mandates in their respective counties, including Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, Hillsborough and Duval. These are Florida's largest counties, therefore most of the state's population is under a mask mandate," Cody McCloud, press secretary to Gov. DeSantis told CNN. "Some counties have experienced significant cases of COVID-19 and others relatively few, which is why the input from municipal leaders is important to determine the best course of action for a particular community. A mask mandate may make sense in Miami-Dade County, but not in Florida's more than 20 rural counties, some with fewer than 50 COVID-positive cases."

Read More