An American Airlines mechanic is accused of smuggling cocaine but his attorney says authorities have the wrong guy

(CNN) A longtime American Airlines mechanic is accused of using his access to secure areas of an airport to smuggle cocaine into the US in an airplane compartment, according to a criminal complaint filed in February. His attorney says authorities have the wrong guy.

The mechanic, Paul Belloisi, 52, was indicted last month due in part to court delays stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The charges include conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to import cocaine and importation of cocaine.

The mechanic from Hicksville, New York, was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty. His attorney, David Besso, said Belloisi is a 30-year employee of American Airlines with a "spotless" record and no criminal history.

"He was going about his official duties as an airline mechanic," Besso said. "Somehow the government had planted scam cocaine in the plane, which he said wasn't supposed to be there and went over and touched it and they arrested him."

Discovering the bricks of cocaine

