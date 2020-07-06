Team GB sprinter accuses police of 'racial profiling' after she and partner are stopped and searched in London

London (CNN) Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams has accused London's Metropolitan Police of "racial profiling" after she and her partner were stopped and searched while driving in Britain's capital on Saturday.

Williams had been in the west London neighborhood of Maida Vale with her partner, Portuguese 400m record holder Ricardo dos Santos, and their three-month-old son when they were stopped by police.

Footage of the incident, which was posted on social media by the pair's trainer and Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie , appears to show two people -- although their faces aren't visible -- being pulled out of a car.

When asked to step outside the car by a police officer, a man is heard asking "For what?"

Once out of the car, two other officers approach the woman who tells them "he didn't do anything."

Read More