Prominent researcher of jihadi groups shot dead in Baghdad

(CNN) A prominent Iraqi expert on jihadi groups in the Middle East, including ISIS, was shot dead by unknown gunmen late Monday in front of his home in central Baghdad, media director of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, Major General Saad Maan, told CNN.

Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, appeared frequently on local and foreign media outlets as an analyst, especially during Iraq's battle against ISIS.

He was also an expert voice on Iraqi politics and Shiite extremist groups and had served as an adviser to previous Iraqi governments

Al-Hashimi died in Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital in Baghdad after he was seriously wounded during the attack, Maan said.

The motive behind his assassination is so far unclear, but similar targeted killings were frequent during the height of Iraq's sectarian war.

Read More