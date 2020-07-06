(CNN) As health services around the world continue to focus their resources on ending the coronavirus pandemic, they threaten to derail decades of hard-won progress in the response to HIV, TB and many other diseases. That's according to a new report by the International AIDS Society publishing this week.

The society will raise its concerns during the 23rd International AIDS conference, which began Monday. Over the course of the week officials will be highlighting the impact the pandemic has had on control programs for HIV and other diseases worldwide -- adding to a series of fears raised in recent months.

"The social distancing efforts and lockdowns to control the spread of it [coronavirus], have disrupted HIV prevention and treatment programs and put vital HIV research on hold," said Dr. Anton Pozniak, president of the International AIDS Society, last week, ahead of the conference.

Various surveys proved this to be true, including one released in June by the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, an international financing nongovernmental organization. It found that across 106 of the countries it works in, 85% reported disruptions to their HIV services and 78% and 73% to tuberculosis and malaria services, respectively. Nearly 20% reported severe disruptions for all three diseases.

For example, recent models commissioned by the World Health Organization and Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) estimated that a six-month disruption to services in sub-Saharan Africa alone could lead to an extra 500,000 deaths from AIDS-related illnesses in 2021. This is on top of a likely 470,000 deaths that would have occurred, based on 2018 numbers.

This would take progress in HIV control back by more than 12 years.

"There is a risk that the hard-earned gains of the AIDS response will be sacrificed to the fight against COVID-19," said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima in a statement in May, when the models were published. "But the right to health means that no one disease should be fought at the expense of the other."

Many experts in the field believe that fighting Covid-19 has done exactly that.

"When your outreach services are transferred to Covid and Covid-testing, nobody is testing for HIV," Pozniak told CNN.

These services are not testing for anything other than Covid-19, impacting not just HIV, but also tuberculosis, malaria and most other diseases as a result, including vaccine preventable ones.

Hundreds of thousands of extra deaths

Last month, mathematical models released by the Stop TB partnership estimated that a two-month global lockdown followed by two-month recovery -- considered a best-case scenario -- could result in more than 1.8 million extra cases of TB globally, and more than 340,000 extra deaths by 2025. This is again on top of the 10 million typically infected and 1.5 million who die each year based on 2018 WHO figures.

Controlling TB means knowing who is infected and putting them on treatment, to benefit both the person infected as well as the people in their community. Like coronavirus, TB is spread through droplets released into the air by infected people, and it's estimated that someone with an active infection could infect as many as 10 to 15 people in a year, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent services.

Malaria is also going to surge, according to experts. Models published at the beginning of May by Imperial College London estimated that malaria deaths could double this year, compared to 2019, reaching more than 760,000 deaths, due to fewer people having access to bed nets to protect them from mosquito bites and limited access to testing or treatment when they do become infected.

"You'll see transmission increase" Pozniak said, but the extent of the damage will only be discovered later, "once we get back to widespread testing," he said.

Pozniak stressed that models like these are estimates, based on many assumptions. This means it could be better, but it could also be worse. "It could be worse than they say and that would be disastrous," he said. "But we hope that the efforts organizations are putting in place will mitigate any loss."

Efforts include creating village-level drop-off points for things like HIV and TB drugs, which need to be taken daily for extensive periods of time, as well as insecticide-treated bed nets. Volunteer community workers provide many of the community services in sub-Saharan Africa, but recruiting more of them is also not straightforward as the availability of equipment to protect them in the field is also limited.

So, just how bad does he think it will to be? "It's very difficult to say," Pozniak said.

'We'll be thrown back five years'

Fears on the ground can be glimpsed through a window into the small landlocked country of eSwatini, formerly Swaziland, which has the highest levels of HIV in the world.

An estimated 27.3% of the population there was living with HIV in 2018 -- more than one in four people -- according to UNAIDS. But it's seen relatively low numbers of coronavirus cases compared to the rest of the world, though not for the African continent. As of July 1, there have been 954 cases and 13 deaths in eSwatini as of July 5.

A Medecins sans Frontieres mobile clinic in eSwatini

But the pandemic has still overwhelmed the health sector, and the virus is still spreading, and as resources continue to be diverted to tackle it, health experts are extremely aware of the other infections ready to erupt in its wake.

"Our main focus in the last years was on HIV and tuberculosis," said Dr. Bernhard Kerschberger, country director and head of mission for the humanitarian NGO Medecins sans Frontieres. After years of progress in fighting these diseases, he fears a rebound, and a big one at that. "Maybe we'll be thrown back five years."

Dr. Bernhard Kerschberger, country director and head of mission for the humanitarian NGO Medecins sans Frontieres in eSwatini.

Since the first case of coronavirus was first reported there on March 14, subsequent lockdowns and fears around contracting the virus have kept people away from the clinics MSF supports -- with outpatient numbers falling