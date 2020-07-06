Ennio Morricone, Oscar-winning film composer, dies at 91

Rome (CNN) Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer, has died at the age of 91, his lawyer told CNN Monday.

He died at dawn in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said.

Morricone is best known internationally as the composer behind the instantly recognizable melodies from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and "Once Upon a Time in the West."

The Italian composer was famous for the tension-filled scores of spaghetti Westerns, and won an Academy Award for his soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" in 2016, after five previous nominations and an Honorary Award in 2007 that recognized his lifetime's achievement.

The Rome-born composer scored more than 500 films, and was a winner and nominee for numerous BAFTA awards and Golden Globes, as well as being the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

