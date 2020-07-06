Looking to add a new pair of wireless earbuds to your workout arsenal? Or do you need a solid way to enjoy your favorite TV shows and music before bed without disturbing others? Take your pick – there are tons on the market to choose from. But before you go shopping, we’ve gone to the ends of the universe and back to find a great deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($139.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com, bhphotovideo.com)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The Galaxy Buds+ are $10 off right now at both Amazon and B&H Photo Video, making them just $139.99. They’re typically $149.99, but a tenner off their normal price isn’t anything to sneeze at. You’re already saving over $100 by opting for the Galaxy Buds+ over some of their competitors, so this additional discount is just icing on the cake.

For this price, you get the Buds themselves, as well as their charging case. The Buds will net you a meaty 11 hours of battery life on one charge, and the charging case provides one additional full recharge, meaning you get 22 hours of battery life overall. Plus, they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and since they’re Bluetooth-enabled, you can pair them with your PC or Mac as well for crystal-clear audio.

However, Samsung Galaxy smartphone users do get more out of the Buds. Just by opening the Galaxy Buds+ charging case lid, there’s an immediate Bluetooth connection formed to easily pair them with your device. You’ll also get immediate installation of the Buds companion app to tweak your experience. This works similarly to Apple’s AirPods setup.

Using the app, you can opt for different equalizer presets, check what your battery levels look like and more. You can also use the “Find My Earbuds” function if you happen to misplace one of your Buds. You never know when you might lose one, after all.

The Buds+ can stand toe to toe with other fantastic wireless earbud options out there, such as AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro. As we mention in our full review, they offer punchy bass with well-balanced sound, along with “nice improvements” on the original Galaxy Buds.

We’d expect nothing less from the best budget pick from our list of the best wireless earbuds in 2020. If you’re looking for a great new wireless earbud option that won’t break the bank, you’ve found them here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.