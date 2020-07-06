Light therapy lamps have been known to boost your mood and help straighten your sleep cycle. As such, we’re sounding the alarm: The popular Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock, a light therapy lamp and an alarm clock rolled into one device, is on sale at Amazon for $94.28, the lowest price it’s been in months.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock ($94.28, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

This alarm clock uses a combination of both light and sound to wake you up in a way that’s much less jarring than a traditional alarm clock. The clock’s light feature simulates the sunrise in both color temperature and brightness, going from dim and warm orange to a bright yellow light over a 30 minute time period. Once the light has reached its full brightness level, the alarm clock will play one of five soothing sounds of your choosing to rouse you, or opt to awaken to FM radio instead.

And just as the clock simulates the sunrise in the morning, it can also simulate the sunset at night. If you have trouble falling asleep, especially since you might be spending more time at home lately, this feature is especially helpful. Just set the length of time you’d like the light to dim to coincide with your bedtime, and get ready for a restful night of sleep.

Of course, the Philips Wake-Up Light also has standard features you’d find on a traditional alarm clock: The time is always displayed at the bottom of the lamp, and simply tap the clock to snooze the alarm. The lamp itself is roughly 8 inches by 6 inches by 7.5 inches, so you’ll need a bit of space on your nightstand or dresser, along with access to an outlet.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.