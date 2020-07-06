Since overseas travel, cruises and big-city visits may not be happening in the near future due to the pandemic, many of us are yearning in vain for the pampered feeling of checking in to a luxurious suite.

But what’s the key to that ahh-mazing feeling you get when you walk into a gorgeous suite that smells great, and transports you to that vacation state of mind? And how can you recreate that feeling in your own bedroom? We got some tips to fit every budget from Santa Barbara, California-based designer Rosie Feinberg, who created the Boston Harbor Hotel’s presidential suite, one of the most expensive suites in the US.

Use subtle color to create a mood

“A lot of times our color palettes are subtle. It’s definitely tied into the landscape and the surroundings, but they’re subtle,” Feinberg says. “It might be a warm beige on the carpet and a little darker on the drapes or the linens might be a tone darker, but it’s not a lot of loud color in the large pieces.”

Hilton Jacquard Woven Duvet Cover (starting at $159.99; wayfair.com)

Hilton Jacquard Woven Duvet Cover

How about an actual hotel duvet cover to give your bedroom that luxury look? Thanks to a new collab between Hilton and Wayfair, your decor dreams can come true with this elegant duvet cover.

Jennifer Adams Home Eternal Duvet Cover (starting at $136.24, originally $210; wayfair.com)

Jennifer Adams Home Eternal Duvet Cover

With over 95 positive reviews, this duvet cover puts the finishing touch on an exquisite bedding experience.

Trina Turk Freya Comforter Set White (starting at $179.99; target.com)

Trina Turk Freya Comforter Set White

“We love white linens,” says Feinberg. “I mean, it just feels, you want to sink into the bed and when you get into that bed, you just want to feel like you’re enveloped in a cloud, basically.” And this 5-star set from Trina Turk at Target gives you that floating-in-a-cloud feeling.

Cavendish Duvet Cover (starting at $298; nordstrom.com)

Cavendish Duvet Cover

This luxe duvet cover is a 5-star favorite with Nordstrom shoppers, and evokes the clean-look bedding we’ve come to expect in a luxury hotel.

Ugg Alpenglow Quilt (starting at $228; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Alpenglow Quilt

Bring the colors of the American Southwest in with this quilt that has “Beautiful colors, true to the photo on the site,” according to a 5-star reviewer.

Jezebel Button Tufted Headboard in Light Beige by Christopher Knight Home (starting at $173.99, originally $231.99; target.com)

Jezebel Button Tufted Headboard in Light Beige by Christopher Knight Home

A dramatic tufted headboard that blends into the neutral tones of the room is a luxury hotel staple, and you can get the look at home with this piece that is an absolute steal at Target.

Studio Top Grain Upholstered Panel Headboard ($899.99, originally $1,099.99; wayfair.com)

Studio Top Grain Upholstered Panel Headboard

This commanding leather headboard elevates the feeling of the entire room and evokes the feeling of a boutique hotel in a major city.

Davina Upholstered Wingback Headboard ($203.36, originally $330; wayfair.com)

Davina Upholstered Wingback Headboard

This popular headboard has over 3,500 reviews, with reviewers writing that this sophisticated headboard is “beautiful” and “expensive looking.”

Kaysen Accent Upholstered Bench ($179.99, originally $209.99; wayfair.com)

Kaysen Accent Upholstered Bench

Place this accent bench at the end of your bed for a great spot to take off your shoes at the end of the day. Available in three subtle colors, it’s a cinch to complement any neutral palette.

Ilchester Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench ($172.99; wayfair.com)

Ilchester Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench

This neutral bench is available in several colorways. Reviewers write that “it’s just gorgeous,” and the top opens for storage, which is another key element in a luxurious room.

Drop in pops of color

“It’s that soothing feeling, when you walk into a hotel suite and it just makes you feel relaxed and yet it’s playful too, because you’ve got a beautiful rug that has a punch of color in it, or pillows or art, or accessories,” says Feinberg. “But we really try to minimize the amount of loud color on large pieces.”

Brennan Cotton Damask Throw Pillow ($23.99; wayfair.com)

Brennan Cotton Damask Throw Pillow

When you add color to a neutral-toned room, to keep the feel of a luxury hotel suite, you’ll want to keep the colors bright, but muted. This highly rated throw pillow — available in three colors — will brighten any spot in a bedroom.

Champagne For Days Canvas Print (starting at $100; nordstrom.com)

Champagne For Days Canvas Print

Nothing says luxury like Champagne, and this cheeky print will add personality to your bedroom without clutter.

Americanflat Giraffe Upside Down by Coco de Paris Canvas ($118.95; target.com)

Americanflat Giraffe Upside Down by Coco de Paris Canvas

This bright print can be used as a focal point in a neutral room, as a pop of color in an entryway, or to complement another bright accessory.

Sommerset Rug ($49.49; target.com)

Sommerset Rug

Splash color across a hardwood or neutral carpeted floor with this multicolor shag rug. One 5-star reviewer raves, “This rug is GORGEOUS, and so soft underfoot.”

Foundstone Bookends ($50.99; wayfair.com)

Foundstone Bookends

Make your reading habit the only focal point in the room with these sculptural stone bookends. “What’s there is thought out,” Feinberg says of accessories. “If you don’t need it, it’s not there.”

Hepner Tray (starting at $59.99; wayfair.com)

Hepner Tray

This 5-star pink tray not only adds a pop of color, but gives that hotel feel when you use it to serve up breakfast in bed, or on your vanity, displaying perfumes and jewelry.

Create mood through lighting

“One thing that’s always important is to have different levels of lighting so not all your lighting is on the ceiling,” says Feinberg. “Be aware of that, be really aware of levels of light.”

Kneeland 1-Light Armed Sconce (starting at 59.99, originally $85.36; wayfair.com)

Kneeland 1-Light Armed Sconce

“It’s easy to add wall sconces to homes and that also gives you a different experience,” says Feinberg. These sconces have a “high-end look for less,” according to a pleased reviewer. We like the black chrome finish, but the brushed nickel is on sale for $78.99.

Daugherty 1-Light Wall Sconce ($54.99; wayfair.com)

Daugherty 1-Light Wall Sconce

Another sleek option for a tasteful sconce look, these get raves from fans, with one writing, “Absolutely love these. Simple, sleek and perfect.”

Modern Wall Sconce LED, Set of 2 ($33.99; amazon.com)

Modern Wall Sconce LED, Set of 2

Place these modern sconces on either side of your bed or a mirror for a tasteful and luxurious look. One reviewer wrote, “Very sleek and modern. Did not take my husband long to install them. Great buy!”

Deconovo Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtain Panel (starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

Deconovo Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtain Panel

Another key to light? The lack of it. Blackout curtains are a must in a luxury suite. These will keep out unwanted sunlight, and they’re machine-washable. “They’re incredible at blocking out light even on the sunniest days, and so cheap!,” says one of our editors who has used them for years.

Oslo Home Theater Grade Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel ($31.99, originally $44.99; wayfair.com)

Oslo Home Theater Grade Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel

Promising theater level light-blocking, these neutral-hued curtains are among the most popular on Wayfair, with one reviewer writing, “Love these. Got them on sale and feel like I stole them because they’re so nice.”

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.