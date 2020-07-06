If you regularly spend time outdoors entertaining, just relaxing, or sleeping under the stars while camping, it’s probably a good bet that you’ve contemplated investing in a fire pit. From the obvious heat benefit they provide on cool evenings, to the glowing ambiance they emit, to that comforting waft of smoke that takes you right back to summer camp, they also allow for possibly the greatest invention of all time: s’mores.

Not only do fire pits make chic decor pieces, but once you’ve got one set up and installed, you’re bound to light it up over and over again — especially now that so many of us are partaking in staycations and looking for ways to spruce things up at home.

Wood fire pits are perfect for those who love the crackle of wood burning and the authenticity of a campfire, while propane versions are great for those who want an instant fire and prefer a smoke-free experience. Just be sure to check your city’s rules regarding backyard fire pits (in Denver, for example, the open burning of wood is outlawed, while propane is fine).

Ready to, well, fire things up? We’ve rounded up 13 fire pits to help take your backyard oasis to the next level. Just be sure to also stock up on graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate bars. With a fire pit nearby, there’s no reason s’mores season can’t be year-round.

Sol 72 Gloucester Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit ($119; wayfair.com)

Sol 72 Gloucester Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Whether you plan to set your fire pit up in your backyard or take it with you on your next camping trip, this travel-friendly model will have you covered. Made of stainless steel and portable, this wood-burning pit requires just a match or lighter to ignite your logs and comes with its own carrying case, spark screen and fire poker. Reviews tout its easy assembly, sleek design and low smoke factor.

Real Flame Baltic Square Fire Table ($1,049.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Real Flame Baltic Square Fire Table

When outdoor entertaining is a staple in your home — or has come to be your new socially distant norm — you may choose to kick things up a notch with this bestselling four-season fire table. With an instant, electronic ignition and 50,000-BTU 20-pound propane tank (not included), it will keep things cozy and warm for up to nine hours when set on high, or 26 hours on low.

The chic CSA-certified table includes a matching lid, burner, small brown lava rocks, leveling feet, a gas hose and a storage cover. Not included: your new title of Host of the Year.

Greyleigh Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit ($175; wayfair.com)

Greyleigh Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

A Wayfair favorite with more than 600 reviews, this wood-burning fire pit is all about the style, with a distressed bronze finish and tapered base. It comes with everything you need to get those s’mores roasting in no time, including a spark screen, fire poker and log crate. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that it’s not recommended to be placed on a wooden deck.

Bond Canyon Ridge Signature Fire Table ($429; lowes.com)

Bond Canyon Ridge Signature Fire Table

Add some panache to your patio with this round fire table complete with stone composite, a black granite top and a stainless steel burner. The 50,000-BTU propane fuel system means no lingering smoke smell on your clothes, and an electric ignition lets you control heat settings easily using a knob.

It also features a special coating system that protects the table from UV light and extreme temps, as well as lava rocks and a protective cover. Hundreds of reviews give it a big thumbs up for being a “statement piece,” feeling “like a real campfire,” and offering “great ambiance morning or evening.”

Bonus tip: One reviewer puts a round glass top over the table when not in use, which allows it to double as a coffee table.

Endless Summer UniFlame Slate and Faux Wood Gas Fire Pit ($801.86; homedepot.com)

Endless Summer UniFlame Slate and Faux Wood Gas Fire Pit

More than 1,200 reviews say this round fire pit, with its handcrafted slate tile, faux wood mantel, steel base and easy propane ignition, is a keeper. The 30,000-BTU stainless steel burner — along with the included bronze-hued fire glass — will keep you and your guests in the glow of a traditional fire. Reviewers like it for its easy assembly and maintenance, sturdiness, pretty tiles and heat output, and one also notes that it “looks more expensive than it is.”

L.L.Bean Backyard Wildlife Fire Pit and Grill ($179; llbean.com)

L.L.Bean Backyard Wildlife Fire Pit and Grill

Balcony, patio, park, campsite, beach, (eventual) football stadium tailgate — there’s no need to be without a fire pit, with this popular and portable number that doubles as a grill. Decorated with charming wildlife pattern cutouts and weighing in at 24 pounds, this fire pit features steel walls, a steel mesh guard and an easy-to-clean nonstick enamel cooking grate. Reviews praise its versatility and sturdiness.

Sol 72 Outdoor Derbyshire Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit ($199, originally $209.49; wayfair.com)

Sol 72 Outdoor Derbyshire Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

This compact wood-burning fire pit features mesh sides and a spark screen that keeps wayward embers from escaping. It also includes a poker to help safely stir the fire, and is weather-resistant so you can keep it outside all year long.

L.L.Bean Biolite Fire Pit ($249.95; llbean.com)

L.L.Bean Biolite Fire Pit

Love a great campfire, but dread the thought of smelling like smoke? Consider this portable fire pit, which uses 51 airjet fans to inject oxygen into the fire for a hot burn and is powered by a powerpack that’s USB-rechargeable.

Hungry? A removable grill grate is included, and a fuel rack can be adjusted to burn charcoal or wood. One charge will last you 24 hours on medium or five hours on high, and, at just under 20 pounds, it’s easy to take with you (meaning those s’mores are always an option).

Kingso Outdoor Fire Pit ($59.99, originally $70; amazon.com)

Kingso Outdoor Fire Pit

This Amazon No. 1 bestseller is beloved for not only its super affordable price point, but also its portability and versatility. Use it as a fire pit, sure, but also as a 22-inch grill on your next camping trip or party at the beach (grill shelf not included). Carrying it will be easy, as it weighs just 6 pounds. The included mesh lid keeps your embers from blowing around and the poker allows you to take the lid off safely.

Landmann USA Big Sky Stars and Moons Fire Pit ($156.46, originally $180; amazon.com)

Landmann USA Big Sky Stars and Moons Fire Pit

Go ahead and promise your family or guests the moon and the stars during your next evening get-together, with this clever fire pit that comes with decorative cutouts for added ambiance. Made of sturdy steel with a 23½-inch diameter and 12½-inch deep bowl, this model includes an enamel cooking grate and spark guard.

FiveMetalDesign Personalized Northwoods Fire Ring (starting at $196; etsy.com)

FiveMetalDesign Personalized Northwoods Fire Ring

With a 5-star rating and bestseller status, this heavy-duty, 12-gauge steel fire ring is beloved for its detailed wildlife design and the option of personalizing it with up to 12 characters (great gift idea!). Available in five sizes — from 30-inch to 60-inch diameter — it weighs from 21 to 54 pounds, making it easy to transport.

Grice Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit Table ($498, originally $761.99; allmodern.com)

Grice Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

Love streamlined, modern decor? This weather-resistant 50,000-BTU propane fire pit will give you both comfort and high style. At 42 inches wide by 15 inches tall, it’s made of concrete and stainless steel and comes with lava rocks. The adjustable flame has an eight-hour burn time and push-button ignition. Reviews rave about its heat output and contemporary aesthetic.

Bali Outdoors Chimenea ($165.99; amazon.com)

Bali Outdoors Chimenea

Hang out longer outdoors with the heat from a chimenea. This stylish cast-iron model features a round, 360-degree wire mesh screen to allow the fire to be seen from all angles. Need more fuel? Add firewood and artificial logs easily through the sliding door. Called just the right size by several reviewers, it gets points for being easy to assemble, sending smoke up and not into your eyes, and having “excellent” construction.

ChristianburgWeld Rocket Stove (starting at $114.91; etsy.com)

ChristianburgWeld Rocket Stove

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see the fun in this quirky Etsy bestseller. Earning 5-star reviews for its quality and design, this metal self-feeding stove can also support cookware with irs flat X-shaped bars on top. At nearly 13 inches tall with legs, it can be placed on a patio, at a campsite or on a table for easy, portable use.

Hiland Fire Pit Fire Glass ($18.95 for 10 pounds, originally $32; amazon.com)

Hiland Fire Pit Fire Glass

Looking for a higher heat than that provided by lava rocks or stone? Want to add a little color and extra flash to your fire pit? This easy-to-maintain, recycled fire glass works with natural gas or propane fires, comes in a rainbow of colors, turns your pit into art, and gets high ratings for its beauty, quality and hypnotic visual effect.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.