Tehran (CNN) A fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility site resulted in "significant" damage, impacting both the construction and development of the country's advanced nuclear program, officials confirmed Sunday, contradicting previous claims that the impact from last week's blaze had been "limited."

It remains unclear what exactly started the fire at the complex , considered Iran's largest uranium enrichment facility and located about 250 kilometers (150 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

Analysts believe the site is used to develop and assemble centrifuges for uranium enrichment, key technology that turns uranium into nuclear fuel.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said Sunday that while there were no human casualties in the fire that struck the facility Thursday, "the financial losses were significant."

The incident has not slowed the nuclear enrichment work at Natanz, but it did impact the construction and development of some advanced machines "in the medium term," said Kamalvandi. He said in an interview with the state-run IRNA news agency that the shed which was impacted housed various tools and precise measuring equipment that have been permanently destroyed.

