MEXICO CITY (CNN) If you happen to be flying between Mexico City and Washington, DC, this week, you could be seatmates with a president.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will fly commercial to the United States on Tuesday for meetings with US President Donald Trump. That means the president of the tenth-most populous country in the world will hope his flight isn't delayed, wedge any carry-on into the overhead and pray for a consistent cabin temperature, all while dreaming of more leg room. You know, like the rest of us.

The President, who says private presidential planes are the trappings of the "neoliberal elite," will even have to make a stopover. There are no direct flights from Mexico City to Washington," said López Obrador last week during his daily press conference. "But we can make a connection and arrive in Washington one day before the meeting we have."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would not confirm the president's exact itinerary, citing security concerns. But we have many more questions than just what flight he's on.

So, logistically, how does this work?

