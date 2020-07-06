Madagascar reimposes lockdown in capital as coronavirus cases surge

(CNN) Madagascar has reimposed a lockdown in its central region, which includes its capital Antananarivo, in an effort to tackle an increase in coronavirus cases in the city, according to the country's government.

Schools and universities in the city have been closed and nonessential travel within the region is prohibited until July 20.

Authorities say churches will be shut, and public gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned.

The government said troops have been deployed to affected districts to ensure residents comply with containment measures, including a curfew in the capital city, the government said.