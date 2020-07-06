Apple Music launches program to discover African music talents

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Music and video streaming service Apple Music has launched a new artist discovery program in Africa called Africa Rising.

Every two months through the program, Apple Music's editorial team will select one artist from the continent and amplify their music to its users in 167 countries

The Africa Rising initiative also includes an accompanying playlist featuring songs in different genres from some of the continent's new and emerging artists.

Its current playlist includes music from Nigeria's Rema, South Africa's Tellaman and Kenya's Bensoul.

Nigerian Afrofusion artist Omah Lay (real name Stanley Omah Didia) is the debut artist for the program.