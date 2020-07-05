Portland demonstration declared a riot after protesters launch fireworks at federal courthouse

(CNN) During demonstrations in downtown Portland, Oregon, protesters blocked traffic on Main Street and launched fireworks from the street, injuring officers, the Portland Police Bureau said in a Sunday statement.

The Saturday police protests began peacefully, police said, with people gathering in two public plazas to watch and listen to performers, but some in the group began launching fireworks on Southwest Main Street, the statement said.

"During this time, a man carrying a rifle was seen in the area," police said. "Several demonstrators surrounded him but left him alone, and eventually he left."

Around 10 p.m. Saturday (1 a.m. ET Sunday), a vehicle with a speaker system began broadcasting bogus announcements apparently intended to replicate those from the Portland Police Bureau's sound truck, the statement said.

Protesters burned an American flag they hung from the Multnomah County Justice Center, a government building mostly used by police, the statement said. Many demonstrators carried shields, it said.

