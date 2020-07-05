The Plastic Free July challenge is here to help you rid your life of single-use plastic waste

(CNN) Unlike dance battles and dangerous dares, here's a "challenge" just about anyone can get behind.

The Australia-based Plastic Free Foundation is once again recruiting participants to take the Plastic Free July challenge -- that is to go without single-use plastic for one day, one week or the entire month of July.

"Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution -- so we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities," the organizers say on their website. "Will you be part of Plastic Free July by choosing to refuse single-use plastics?"

The initiative, now in its ninth year, is spearheaded by the Australia-based Plastic Free Foundation, which aims to one day rid the world of plastic waste.

The annual event aims to provide resources and guides to help anyone interested in taking part "reduce single-use plastic waste every day at home, work, school, and even at your local café."

