Philadelphia highway shut down as protesters enter roadway

(CNN) Officials closed part of Interstate 676 in Philadelphia on Sunday after protesters marched onto the highway, according to the city's emergency management office.

The highway is closed between I-76 and I-95, according to a tweet from the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Dozens of protesters can be seen standing in the roadway, some holding signs and others on bikes, in aerial footage from CNN affiliate WPVI

I-676 runs from New Jersey into Philadelphia.

Protests against racism and police brutality have continued in many places around the country over the Independence Day holiday weekend.